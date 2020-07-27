An incident on Brenvai Drive Thursday triggered a driving complaint.
A resident of Brenvei Drive allegedly drove past two flaggers and almost hit one of them. The complainant went to talk with the driver who was rude and stated that he had stuff to do.
The officer who responded to the call found the driver had become frustrated at the construction crew because they were all just standing around and not working. He had driven around the flagger to get to his driveway which was nearby. The complainant was asked to leave the driver’s property several times. After initially being abrasive and untruthful the driver had a change of heart. He admitted he had been wrong and was apologetic.
