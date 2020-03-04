When a truck driver made a rude gesture to a person at the intersection of Sheridan and Vernon avenues Friday they followed the truck driver to the Minnesota Motor parking lot and provided the Fergus Falls Police Department with the vehicle’s license plate number.

The police found the plate number did not match the description of a green four-door pickup and were unable to locate the vehicle.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments