When a truck driver made a rude gesture to a person at the intersection of Sheridan and Vernon avenues Friday they followed the truck driver to the Minnesota Motor parking lot and provided the Fergus Falls Police Department with the vehicle’s license plate number.
The police found the plate number did not match the description of a green four-door pickup and were unable to locate the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.