Wednesday started out poorly for two drivers who met in the vicinity of Second Avenue and Maple Avenue in northwest Fergus Falls.

According to the Fergus Falls Police Department one driver was westbound on Spruce Street when he reached down to grab something off the floor and hit a power pole. When backing out of the broken pole he struck the front bumper of another vehicle.

There were no injuries. Both Otter Tail Power and Park Region were notified.

