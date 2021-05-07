Fergus Falls police took a report on Tuesday of a vehicle parked near the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
The complainant told police they believed that the people in the vehicle were using drugs. Police say that when they arrived, it was observed that the occupants of the vehicle were smoking cigarettes while sitting in their car. No criminal behavior was observed. Police noted that it was learned during the call that the driver had an active traffic warrant in Wilkin County, which they were advised to take care of immediately.
