The driver of a 2012 Nissan Frontier was injured early Thursday when his vehicle ran off the road and slammed into a tree according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Fortunato Ramos Barrera, 62, Hidalgo, Texas, was taken to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes by the Becker County Ambulance.
Barrera had been traveling west on U.S. Highway 10 near Frazee when he had lost control of his vehicle on a curve.
Barrera was wearing a seat belt and his injuries were nonlife-threatening.
The driving surface was covered by snow and ice.
