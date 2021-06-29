On Thursday, an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy observed a suspect vehicle do a burnout at Phelps Mill park while they were on extra patrol.
The driver was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care, and also warned about an obstructed view with a suspended object on the rear view mirror.
