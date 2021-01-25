A driver traveling north on County Highway 47 approximately 5 1/2 miles northeast of Ashby Wednesday, Jan. 20 rolled her 2012 Nissan Murano.
According to the Otter Tail County deputy responding to the scene, the driver lost control on a slush-covered and icy roadway coupled with a strong crosswind.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the vehicle did not appear to be extensively damaged.
The deputy noted that there were poor driving conditions in the area at the time of the crash.
One hour later a caller traveling in the area of County Highway 8 southwest of Fergus Falls reported a vehicle off the road and partially on a lake. The deputy responding to the call found the vehicle was gone when he arrived. The deputy reported bad drifting on the highway and that drivers hitting the drifts were losing control. The highway department was advised of the situation by dispatch.
