The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a driver on Interstate 94 after they ran over a ladder that fell off a van in front of them.
According to the report, both vehicles were pulled over after the van returned. The van driver lost the ladder from the company van. The parties exchanged insurance information and photos were taken of the incident.
