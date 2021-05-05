Fergus Falls Police took a report on Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle parked near the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. 

The complainant told police they believed that the people in the vehicle were using drugs. Police say that when they arrived, it was observed that the occupants of the suspicious vehicle were smoking cigarettes while sitting in their car. No other criminal behavior was observed. Police do note that it was learned during the call that the driver had an active traffic warrant out of Wilkin County, which they were advised to take care of immediately.

Load comments