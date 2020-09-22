The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the uninjured occupant of a vehicle found in water near 470th Street and Leek Lake Drive Sunday.
According to the report, a vehicle was discovered flipped over in water near the location. A deputy located the driver who stated they lost control on the gravel while turning the corner. The driver then exited the vehicle and went to a friend’s residence.
There were no signs of intoxication and the vehicle, which sustained moderate damage, was towed.
