The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rollover crash near the intersection of Bluebird Road and County Highway 38 north of Christina Lake in Eagle Lake Township on Monday at approximately 2:41 a.m. 

The report states the lone driver of the vehicle was traveling west on County Highway 38 when they fell asleep and rolled after entering the north ditch. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels. The motorist was able to drive the vehicle out of the ditch and park it at a nearby relative’s farm. 

