The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a report Friday of a parked car was struck near the intersection of South Court Street and West Bancroft Avenue.
Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on South Court and made a left turn on Bancroft and struck the parked vehicle. The parked vehicle received moderate damage. Disabling damage was sustained to the driver’s vehicle, and it had to be towed.
