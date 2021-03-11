A one-vehicle rollover on County Highway 11 approximately 3 1/2 miles north of Rothsay was turned over to Otter Tail County Wednesday by the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the northbound vehicle lost control on ice. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.
