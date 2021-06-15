A Fergus Falls police officer saw a vehicle pull into Ferber Park, on the 2000 block of County Highway 111, after the park had closed on Thursday.
The officer made contact with the driver, who stated they were taking a phone call before going home to a property on Connell Drive. The person was advised of the park hours and told to leave.
