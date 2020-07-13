A driver involved in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday, July 8 on County Highway 8 northeast of Perham was transported to Perham Health with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle following the injured party said he had looked down at his phone and when he looked up the lead vehicle was turning left. As he attempted to avoid a collision his vehicle hit the other and rolled it into a ditch.
