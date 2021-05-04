The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle smoking in the Dollar General parking lot in Ottertail.
When a deputy arrived, it was discovered a vehicle in the parking lot was leaking coolant, creating a larger amount of smoke. While assisting the vehicle owner, the deputy learned that the owner had the wrong plate on the vehicle, a wrong temporary permit, and that the vehicle had not been registered since 2018.
The deputy warned the person that they would be arrested and the vehicle impounded if they were caught on a public roadway. The sheriff’s office notes in the call that the vehicle’s owner was not observed driving or on a public roadway.
