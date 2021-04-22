A local driver was issued a verbal warning on Monday over a suspended object between the driver and the windshield near the intersection of West Vernon Avenue and South Court Street. In the course of the traffic stop the officer also learned that the person did not have a valid driver’s license which they were issued a citation for. The person was also issued a verbal warning for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
Driver warned over suspended object in windshield
James Allen
