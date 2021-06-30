The Fergus Falls Police Department received a driving complaint on Saturday, June 26 that resulted in an arrest.
A passerby reported seeing a weaving older silver Pontiac Bonneville that had exited off of Interstate 94 at approximately 7:14 a.m. with no license plates. Police located the vehicle unoccupied at a home improvement store on West Lincoln Avenue. The driver was observed walking from the store and was subsequently arrested for outstanding Clay and Cass County warrants. The driver also stole two cordless impact tools with a value of $400. The motorist was booked and released and charged with misdemeanor theft charges, but police say aggregate charges are pending. The thief’s vehicle was impounded.
