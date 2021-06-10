A caller to Fergus Falls police on Monday reported that they were being tailgated a few feet from their back bumper by another vehicle going northbound on County Highway 88.
The caller reported that they signaled to turn left onto Deerfield Drive, and the unknown male in the other vehicle swerved out around them onto the gravel road and slammed on their brakes, got out and was yelling at them for driving too slow. The caller told an officer they got out of their vehicle at that point and spoke with the other driver after he attempted to pass them on the right side of the road. No damage was done to either vehicle. Police say the driver of the truck continued northbound on Highway 88. The officer was not able to locate the vehicle.
