Fergus Falls police dispatch took a report of a beige Buick car that was swerving and almost hitting parked vehicles eastbound on Summit Avenue at approximately 8:22 a.m. on Saturday. Police arrested Ingina Gomez-Cala of St. Paul on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered serial numbers, and carrying a firearm without a permit, in addition to outstanding felony warrants. 

Load comments