A driver was cited for careless driving on East Lincoln Avenue at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Twelve minutes after the citation was issued a caller contacted the police to report a vehicle that had been speeding through the area was parked on the 300 block of North Whitford Street.
The police officer identified the person found sitting inside the vehicle. Because the vehicle had passed them so quickly witnesses were unable to positively identify the occupant of the car as the driver of the vehicle. The driver was warned that his driving privileges were revoked and if he was observed driving he faced arrest.
