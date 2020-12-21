The Fergus Falls Police Department was called to Walmart on State Highway 210 Thursday to investigate a drug theft.
The complainant said two bottles of his prescriptions had been stolen from his car. He had found his car door partially open. He believed the theft had either taken place at Walmart or at his residence. The drugs were valued at $95.
