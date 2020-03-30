A Fergus Falls police officer was called to Lake Region Healthcare Friday after property was dropped off in the building by some unknown party.
It was suspected the property consisted of drugs and drug paraphernaila.
The items never reached the patient they were left for as the officer collected them from a social worker outside the hospital and saw to it that they were destroyed.
