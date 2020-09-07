A downtown Fergus Falls business place contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday to register a second complaint about drumming coming from the Otter Cove on West Lincoln Avenue.
The complaint was that the drum noise was causing issues. An officer spoke with staff at the Otter Cove who said the drumsticks had returned after being removed earlier. The drums were going to be removed.
