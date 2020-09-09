Devin Lanctot was arrested on charges of burglary, motor-vehicle theft and driving while intoxicated Saturday by a deputy of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the 36-year-old Casselton, North Dakota, man was first discovered entering a residence on South Lake Olaf Road approximately 11 miles north of New York Mills. When confronted by the residents he left the premises. Later, Lanctot entered the garage of a nearby resident and took beer from a refrigerator. He also made off with a 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The homeowners confronted him when he returned it at a later hour. He was then placed under arrest.
