The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wildfire in Section 13 of Thomastown Township Monday at approximately 1:18 p.m.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and began to extinguish the fire as it grew due to dry conditions. The homeowner said they were working in a garden that contained patches of overgrown grass and brush. The four-wheeler they were riding may have caused the grass to ignite when they moved it from one spot to the next. The homeowner tried containing the fire themselves before quickly realizing that they needed the fire department. The fire was contained to approximately 40 acres, with the help of several DNR aircraft and heavy equipment from a local contractor.
No structures were damaged or lost and no one was injured. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Staples Fire Department, and DNR Forestry all responded to the incident.
Thomastown Township is located in southeastern Wadena County near the city of Staples.
