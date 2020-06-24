A caller reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening on behalf of another party who had been robbed.
The deputy responding to the call was told a camo duffle bag had been stolen the evening of June 13-14 from outside a residence on 200th Street.
Inside the bag was an old cellphone, a cellphone booster, a U.S. Bank checkbook and credit cards valued at more than $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.