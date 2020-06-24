A caller reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening on behalf of another party who had been robbed.

The deputy responding to the call was told a camo duffle bag had been stolen the evening of June 13-14 from outside a residence on 200th Street.

Inside the bag was an old cellphone, a cellphone booster, a U.S. Bank checkbook and credit cards valued at more than $1,000.

