A Dumont angler fishing on Lake Traverse Monday saved the lives of two Wheaton men by pulling them to safety with a tow strap after their vehicle had broken through the ice.
According to the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Chad Schmidt was in his fish house when he heard something out that caused him to look out his window. Schmidt saw a vehicle sinking into the lake and immediately rushed to his pickup where he grabbed the tow strap. Schmidt was able to pull both Pete Katalinas, 56, and Lloyd Nelson, 72, to safety.
The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the accident by another eyewitness, Michael O’Donnell of Minneapolis, who called 911 at approximately 5:29 p.m. and provided dispatch with all the information needed to vector deputies to the scene.
Katalinas and Nelson both refused medical attention and were later transported home by the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
