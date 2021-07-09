An individual was taken into custody July 3 after driving into a yard on 12th Avenue in Pelican Rapids.
According to the report, an Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a vehicle driving circles in a field and the yard of the complainant. The vehicle got stuck in the yard.
Law enforcement arrested the driver for DWI and removed a long gun, that was in its case, from the vehicle.
