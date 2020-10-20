The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Douglas County Friday of a gun accident.
A 17-year-old male received a gunshot wound in the left arm while hunting in Otter Tail County. He was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria in a private vehicle. The parents, who have an Eagle Bend address, were with the victim.
