A female caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday to report an assault at her residence.
The caller alleged she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and his son.
Three deputies and one state trooper responded to the complaint. The complainant told them the early morning visitors had come to claim property following a recent breakup.
There were no signs of an assault and no signs that a crime had been committed.
