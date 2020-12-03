A resident of South Sheridan Street heard banging on the door at 2:57 a.m. Wednesday and alleged that he saw someone in a black hoodie and black jeans running away from the house.
A Fergus Falls police officer was in the approximate area at the time of the call but did not report seeing anyone. A check of the area was made but they were unable to locate the person in question.
