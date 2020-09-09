A resident of Long Lake Lane alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 7:01 a.m. Monday to the sound of gunfire. The complainant believed the gunshots to be coming from rapid-fire handguns, not shotguns. The gunfire had also been heard over the weekend.

An Otter Tail County deputy checked with a neighbor of the complainant’s who said people were hunting on a river island nearby. The early goose hunting season opened Saturday.

