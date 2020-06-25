The peace of East Cavour Avenue was disturbed Tuesday according to the Fergus Falls Police Department.

A call came in at 10:50 p.m. indicating that people were outside yelling.

A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with a person at the site. The female party said she and another person were upset about “bugs” in their house. She said they thought they were being spied upon.

The officer passed along advice about restoring silence in the neighborhood.

