A resident of East Lincoln informed the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday that his mail had been tampered with and some documents had been stolen.
The officer who answered the call was told a credit card promotion/application was missing along with tax documentation. The complainant also told the officer he had already been working with his bank, that he had been in contact with the post office and he was monitoring his credit.
Aside from the damaged mail there was no real financial loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.