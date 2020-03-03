A resident of East Lincoln informed the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday that his mail had been tampered with and some documents had been stolen.

The officer who answered the call was told a credit card promotion/application was missing along with tax documentation. The complainant also told the officer he had already been working with his bank, that he had been in contact with the post office and he was monitoring his credit. 

Aside from the damaged mail there was no real financial loss.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments