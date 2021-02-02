The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a resident of East Skogmo Boulevard Wednesday, Jan. 27 regarding a possible scam.
The caller, who was acting on behalf of a resident, told an officer that a man called the resident wanting $10,000 to settle issues with the resident’s Social Security number.
The caller was advised to contact the Social Security office and the Federal Trade Commission.
