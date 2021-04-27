A resident on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday concerning a fire at an adjacent property that had flames, and smoke coming from the backyard.
Upon arrival, officers told the resident to put the fire out, which the resident did. Police told the homeowner that the fire was too large and had furniture and cabinets burning in it. The homeowner was advised on the proper burning rules within the city limits.
