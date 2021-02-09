A resident of East Vernon Avenue was accused of spraying some kind of aerosol under their windows Friday in an attempt to kill people.
A Fergus Falls police officer answering the call observed no one spraying anything around the building.
Multiple complaints of similar activity had been reported but were unfounded.
The complainant was advised to seek medical care if they did not feel well.
