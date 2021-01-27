A resident of East Vernon Avenue contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday because she had received what she believed to be a scam call.
The caller asked for a $25-$50 donation to fund the Fergus Falls Police Department in preparation for issues with COVID-19 and unrest between political parties.
A Fergus Falls police officer said information would be posted to a social media page for public information.
