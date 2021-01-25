Anthony Richard Boys of Elbow Lake suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Wednesday, Jan. 20 when his 2003 Ford Ranger entered a westbound ditch on I-94 and rolled.

According to the State Patrol, the vehicle had started to fishtail on a snow- and ice-covered road surface.

The 65-year-old Boys, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported to Lake Region Healthcare.

