A 94-year-old Alexandria man dropped his side-by-side UTV through the ice Friday near Betsy Ross Point on Lake Ida.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Robert George Hildebrandt was not harmed in the accident and was helped out of the lake by some anglers.
The Douglas County Dive Team marked the thin ice area.
The Leaf Valley Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
