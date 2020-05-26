An 80-year-old Parkers Prairie man, Joseph Ben Hellerman, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Monday afternoon when his 2011 Polaris Sportsman ran into a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on State Highway 29 in Miltona Township.
Hellerman was in the act of crossing the highway on his ATV when the accident occurred.
The occupants of the pickup were 57-year-old Kenneth Peter Doll and 48-year-old Melany Eunice Doll, both of Henning.
Hellerman was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene were units of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Miltona Fire and Rescue and the Parkers Prairie Ambulance.
