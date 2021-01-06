A 79-year-old Bertha man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Monday in a rollover on U.S. Highway 10 in Todd County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Raymond Charles Greenwaldt was westbound on Highway 10 when he fell asleep. His 2007 Buick Lacrosse went into the ditch.
Greenwaldt was transported to Lakewood Health near Staples.
Assisting at the scene were the Staples police, fire and EMS departments.
