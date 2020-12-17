An 89-year-old Lake Park woman received nonlife-threatening injuries Tuesday when her 2016 Subaru Impreza collided with a 2017 Buick Enclave on U.S. Highway 10 in Audubon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Loyse Clare Porter was injured when she pulled out to cross Highway 10 and struck a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Nona Louise Bellware of Detroit Lakes. Porter was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. Joining the State Patrol at the scene were units of the Audubon Police Department, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s EMS.
