The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to an incident involving an elderly female on the east side of Lake Alice at approximately 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday.
A caller reported to dispatch that the elderly female had slid down the bank of Lake Alice and was yelling for help. When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, they determined that the woman was walking and stated that she had slipped on a rock and slid down the bank of the lake. Ringdahl ambulance assisted the elderly woman walking up a hillside bank and she was evaluated. It is unknown if she sustained any injuries.
