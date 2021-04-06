A 96-year-old man became uncooperative with Deer Creek Rescue Friday while being transported to the hospital.
An Otter Tail County deputy found the man had grabbed a knife and cut his hand but threatened no one with the knife.
The elderly man was eventually loaded into an ambulance and transported to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena.
