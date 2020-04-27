Harlan Ingvold Haugen was northbound on County Highway 1 south of Fergus Falls Friday when his vehicle left the road, hit an approach and somersaulted in the air, landing on its side.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 91-year-old Fergus Falls man had to be extricated from his 2014 Ford pickup by the Fergus Falls Fire Department.
Haugen was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with what were believed to be serious injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.