Harlan Ingvold Haugen was northbound on County Highway 1 south of Fergus Falls Friday when his vehicle left the road, hit an approach and somersaulted in the air, landing on its side.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 91-year-old Fergus Falls man had to be extricated from his 2014 Ford pickup by the Fergus Falls Fire Department.

Haugen was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with what were believed to be serious injuries. 

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments