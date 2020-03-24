A 78-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when his 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was struck by an eastbound 2014 Freightliner on State Highway 210 in Vining.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Isadore Andrew Mallack of Clitherall was traveling north on County Highway 40 and was attempting to make a left turn onto 210 when he was hit by the eastbound Freightliner driven by Jonathan Mitchell Alber, 43, of Marion, North Dakota.
Mallack was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and needed to be extracted from his vehicle by emergency personnel. Mallack was belted at the time of the crash and was not injured.
Mallack was transported to Lake Region Hospital and then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Oakdale.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene were the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, the Ottertail Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service.
