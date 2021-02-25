The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office along with an EMS team was called Wednesday when an 82-year-old veteran needed transport to a VA Hospital.

The elderly veteran had been living in a camper. He was complaining of head pain and confusion. The caller told the sheriff’s office that the vet could not afford to go to a local hospital.

A deputy directed the EMS team to examine the veteran and determine if they could take him directly to the Fargo VA or if he first needed to go to Lake Region hospital.

