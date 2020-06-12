The Fergus Falls Police Department and a Mark Sand and Gravel construction worker teamed up to help an elderly woman Thursday morning on State Highway 210 West.

The construction worker found the woman on the side of the road near Walmart. After the woman fell he tried to help her find her way home but without success. She called the police department at 8:24 a.m. 

A Fergus Falls officer later located the woman near the French Grain Elevator. The woman’s husband was contacted and he agreed to pick his wife up at the station.

